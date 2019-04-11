Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 1 and April 5, 2019:

• Amber Curtis, 31, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Curtis must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation and pay $91.45 in restitution. A second theft charge was dismissed.

• Devan Macke, 25, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, sentenced to 17 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Rodger Burd, 35, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Sarah Lovitt, 36, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Timothy Williamson, 47, of Hillsboro, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $30. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Christopher Sanfrey, 28, of Wilmington, drug possession, driving under suspension-financial, fined $400, assessed $250 court costs.

• William Applegate, 47, of Hillsboro, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $30.

• Rachel Moore, 51, of Hillsboro, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Clifton Pringle II, 24, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge. A drug paraphernalia charge and seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Chris Collins, 31, of Blanchester, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, O.V.I.-suspension, and driving under suspension were dismissed.

• Meri Freeman, 35, of Leesburg, trespassing, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Freeman must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Michael Greer, 52, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, assessed $125 court costs.

• Patrick Cunningham, 54, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of no operators license and left of center were dismissed.

• Fontana Petitto, 27, of Williamsburg, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Boubacar Kane, 21, of Cincinnati, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $125 court cost.

• Joshua Mobley, 21, of Hillsboro, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Mobley.

• Michael Hakes, 19, of Mason, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Hakes.

