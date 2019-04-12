Posted on by

Safely landing at library


The children in Discovery Club at the main Wilmington Public Library made egg parachutes and learned about wind resistance on Wednesday. This science-based program is held monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for school-aged children.

The children in Discovery Club at the main Wilmington Public Library made egg parachutes and learned about wind resistance on Wednesday. This science-based program is held monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for school-aged children.


Courtesy photos

The children in Discovery Club at the main Wilmington Public Library made egg parachutes and learned about wind resistance on Wednesday. This science-based program is held monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for school-aged children.


Courtesy photos

The children in Discovery Club at the main Wilmington Public Library made egg parachutes and learned about wind resistance on Wednesday. This science-based program is held monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for school-aged children.

The children in Discovery Club at the main Wilmington Public Library made egg parachutes and learned about wind resistance on Wednesday. This science-based program is held monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for school-aged children.

The children in Discovery Club at the main Wilmington Public Library made egg parachutes and learned about wind resistance on Wednesday. This science-based program is held monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for school-aged children.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_eggs-2.jpgThe children in Discovery Club at the main Wilmington Public Library made egg parachutes and learned about wind resistance on Wednesday. This science-based program is held monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for school-aged children. Courtesy photos

The children in Discovery Club at the main Wilmington Public Library made egg parachutes and learned about wind resistance on Wednesday. This science-based program is held monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for school-aged children.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_eggs-3.jpgThe children in Discovery Club at the main Wilmington Public Library made egg parachutes and learned about wind resistance on Wednesday. This science-based program is held monthly on the second Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for school-aged children. Courtesy photos