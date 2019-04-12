Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Dollar General, 150 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, April 3. Critical: Expired baby food found — March 2019. Person in charged removed. Corrected.

Gap at bottom of back dock exit door; door does not tightly close to prevent entry of pests. Two lights nonworking in milk and juice sales reach-in cooler. Food (eggs/milk) residues on bottom shelves in sales reach-in coolers. Mop stored on floor next to mop sink. Corrected. Dust and debris accumulated on floor behind reach-in coolers. Litter (trash) accumulated at fence line/grass at rear property.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 9. Complaint. Received complaint with photo of rodent running around on the floor in sushi area. Rose Pest Control is setting traps and bait in deli/sushi/bakery and aisles 1, 2 and 3.

Both rotisserie ovens, seal leaking water. Both deep fryers leaking oil. Hose bib by dishwasher leaking water. Dishwasher not working. Please repair items.

Follow-up: Approx. April 23.

• Yamato Steak House, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 3. Follow-up #2. Critical: Hibachi white rice 124°F (on cart next to hibachi grill; no temperature control). Made at 2 p.m.; inspection at 3:30 p.m. Person in charge put into shallow pans with ice. Hot rice will not cool quickly with lid on and container at room temperature. Discussed cooling and holding methods for improvement.

• Xenia Avenue Market, 659 Xenia Ave., Wilmington, April 4. Critical: 8 outdated strawberry milks (March), 3 outdated vanilla milks (February), 1 smoked ham dated March 11. Manger removed from service. Thank you!

• Southridge Marathon, 863 S. South St., Wilmington, April 4. Inside of microwave is dirty. Splash/debris on wall behind coffeemaker. Splash on front of cabinets under coffee machine.

• Dollar Tree, 1215 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 4. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable.

Exit doors (side and double), seal is damaged. Doors do not tightly close to prevent entry of pests. Ceiling tiles have water stains from roof leak. Person in charge stated most repairs are complete. Lights bulbs (ceiling) throughout facility nonworking.

• Big Lots, 1302 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable.

Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea is unavailable. Seal on exit door is not secure. Door does not tightly close to prevent entry of pests.

• Wilmington High School/Middle School cafeteria, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, April 10. Dials on the warewash machines are not working properly. Manager used irreversible thermometer to ensure proper temperatures were being met. Thank you. Please repair unit to ensure dials are reading proper temperatures.

• Hood Packaging, 1961 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 10. Everything looks good. Thank you.

