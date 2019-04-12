Post’s Educator of the Year

Wilmington American Legion Post 49 Adjutant Brady Stevens presents a plaque to Terri Stauffer, from East Clinton Middle School, for her selection as Post Educator of the Year. Terri was also selected as the American Legion 4th District Educator of the Year and will now go on to compete at the state level.

Wilmington American Legion Post 49 Adjutant Brady Stevens presents a plaque to Terri Stauffer, from East Clinton Middle School, for her selection as Post Educator of the Year. Terri was also selected as the American Legion 4th District Educator of the Year and will now go on to compete at the state level. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_legion-educator.jpg Wilmington American Legion Post 49 Adjutant Brady Stevens presents a plaque to Terri Stauffer, from East Clinton Middle School, for her selection as Post Educator of the Year. Terri was also selected as the American Legion 4th District Educator of the Year and will now go on to compete at the state level. Courtesy photo