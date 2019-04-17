Art show starts Friday in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Thorngren Studio Arts in downtown Wilmington will continue its series of art gallery shows this Friday evening with the opening reception for Wilmington artist Elena Raye Clair and her recent works.

The reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19 at 20 N. South Street. The show is titled “Look”. Children are welcome to attend.

For the show, there will be 22 oil paintings on canvas by Clair hung in the gallery, all 2019 works.

Interactive live music featuring the artist’s son John Clair-Nease is planned for the first part of the reception, starting about 6 p.m.

Clair’s show will run from April 19 to May 17.

In a Facebook post, Mary Beth Thorngren said, “You’re invited to celebrate the second in the series of selected artists at Thorngren Studio Arts. Elena Raye Clair’s exhibit requires you to do more than Look, but to actually See! It is an interactive experience designed for all, especially children. Please stop by for this unique show with drinks and friends.”

Thorngren has shows booked through September, with the opening reception always scheduled for the third Friday of the month.