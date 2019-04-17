Man injured in motorcycle crash

The rider’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening after a motorcycle crashed with a deer Wednesday morning in northwest Clinton County.

Roger Starnes Jr., 48, of the Wilmington area, was driving his motorcycle on New Burlington Road about 7 a.m. Wednesday when a deer ran out onto the roadway ahead of him, causing Starnes to go off the road, stated Lt. Stan Jordan of the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Starnes was transported to Kettering Medical Center by medical helicopter.

Starnes was wearing his helmet, stated the highway patrol.