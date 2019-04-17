Throwback Thursday: 1945 parade

These are some highlights from the News Journal 60 years ago on April 18, 1959:

National headlines

• “Troopers storm prison, rescue hostage guards; Two ringleaders of rebellion take own lives”

“DEER LODGE, MONTANA (AP) — Fifty heavily armed National Guardsmen stormed the Montana State Prison under cover of bazooka, machine gun and rifle fire early today to smash a rebellion and rescue 16 hostage guards.

• 4 Redleg hurlers take Phillie lumps”

“Cincinnati’s Reds have one solid frontline pitcher — Bob Purkey. The 10 others are still big question marks in the still-young National League season” as the Reds fell to Philadelphia, 5-1. The Reds’ 3 hits came from Gus Bell, Frank Thomas and pitcher Tom Acker. The Phillies got 2 hits each from Richie Ashburn, Wally Post and Willie Jones, as well as from lead-off hitter and second baseman George Anderson, a.k.a. “Sparky.”

Locally

• “$26,000 damage estimated in Blanchester fire”

“Owners today estimated $26,000 damage in a fire that destroyed two second-story four-room apartments in the Broadway Building in Blanchester Friday afternoon. Cause remains undetermined, but investigating firemen pinpointed the origin of the blaze in a toilet located beneath an outside wooden stairway at the rear of the house. Hospital aides today reported the condition of Richard Fisher, Blanchester fireman, as ‘fair’. Fisher was admitted to Clinton Memorial Hospital after a two-inch iron pipe fell on him, He suffered severe cuts of the head, bruises of the arm and back, and minor burns. Two other firemen overcome by smoke were treated at the scene.”

• “New restaurant opens today”

“The Mel-O-Dee restaurant, 3-C Highway at the east corporation line of Wilmington, will open for business at 6 a.m. Tuesday. An ultra-modern restaurant and drive-in, the new 100-person facility is owned by R.J. Peebles, Fairborn.”

• Wilmington Elementary School awarded sports trophies to Ricky Irvin, Jim Tate, Ted Chenault, Eddie Adams, David Carter, Mark Lane, Rod Custis, Larry Donaldson, Charles Wilson, Bret Hutchens, Paul Shivers, Jim Snyder, Wayne Scott, Mike Smith, Buddy Joyce, Eddie Hartman, Jim Mitchell, and Robert Williams.

• “Indian Nine loses to Port William Bulldogs, 6-4”

“Port William baseball team evened its record at 3-3 at the expense of the Clarksville Indians, 64, Friday afternoon at the Liberty Township diamond. Both teams had 4 hits each but Vernon Hooper’s victors put three runs across in both the third and the fifth inning.” Players included Clarksville starting pitcher Bill Hardwick, relieved by Charles Rager. A key hit for Paul Schwamberger’s Clarksville team came from Hardwick, and Donnie DeVoe hit a double for the Bulldogs. Lou Martin was the victorious pitcher.

• Brownie Troop 42 of Sabina met at the schoolhouse, with cookies served to the girls: Lynda Arehart, Vicki Bailey, Carol Baldwin, Pamela Breckel, Vanessa Brown, Sandra Collins, Pamela Crone, Lynn Brown, Rebecca Custis, Kathryn Elzey, Deanna Frank, Carol Fuller, Marilyn Gray, Jerri Howard, Tanya Howard, Treva Moore, Linda Saville, Pamela Shelley, Cynthia Sindle, Cheryl Snider, Pamela Spalding, Linda Williams, Donna Wilt, Brenda Morris, Nancy Titlop, and leaders Mrs. Fairel Bailey, Mrs. Martha Fuller, Miss Cheryl Feuerhelm, and Mrs. Charles Breckel.

• Sharon Louiso, age 6, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Louiso of Clarksville, had a tonsillectomy at Clinton Memorial Hospital.