CMH donates laptops to amateur radio groups

Clinton Memorial Hospital recently donated surplus laptops to local amateur radio clubs. Mark Atwell, from Clinton Memorial Hospital, donated laptops to the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association (CCARA), The Laurel VE Team Leader, and the Highland Amateur Radio Association (HARA) at the regular monthly meeting of the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association. These will be used for various amateur radio activities in communications exercises and emergency preparedness training. The VE Team Leader laptop will be used in administering FCC examinations which are free to the public. From left are: Mike Boyle WF8B, Laurel VE Team Leader; Paul Jellison K8IO, President of CCARA; Mark Atwell KD8DGH, representing CMH; and Jim Hause K8CUH President of HARA.

Clinton Memorial Hospital recently donated surplus laptops to local amateur radio clubs. Mark Atwell, from Clinton Memorial Hospital, donated laptops to the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association (CCARA), The Laurel VE Team Leader, and the Highland Amateur Radio Association (HARA) at the regular monthly meeting of the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association. These will be used for various amateur radio activities in communications exercises and emergency preparedness training. The VE Team Leader laptop will be used in administering FCC examinations which are free to the public. From left are: Mike Boyle WF8B, Laurel VE Team Leader; Paul Jellison K8IO, President of CCARA; Mark Atwell KD8DGH, representing CMH; and Jim Hause K8CUH President of HARA. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_cmh-radios.jpg Clinton Memorial Hospital recently donated surplus laptops to local amateur radio clubs. Mark Atwell, from Clinton Memorial Hospital, donated laptops to the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association (CCARA), The Laurel VE Team Leader, and the Highland Amateur Radio Association (HARA) at the regular monthly meeting of the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association. These will be used for various amateur radio activities in communications exercises and emergency preparedness training. The VE Team Leader laptop will be used in administering FCC examinations which are free to the public. From left are: Mike Boyle WF8B, Laurel VE Team Leader; Paul Jellison K8IO, President of CCARA; Mark Atwell KD8DGH, representing CMH; and Jim Hause K8CUH President of HARA. Courtesy photo