Fur and Feather plans rabbit show

The Fur and Feather 4-H club held a meeting on April 10 at the Expo Building on the fairground. Vice President Daniel Hinkle called the meeting to order. Health reports were given by Katie Hinkle and Hannah Perry. Austin Burden gave a safety report on Earth Day. The club will host its annual youth open rabbit show on Dec. 28 at the fairground. We spent time planning the show. May 1 is the deadline for projects and tag in. It’s June 4 for fryers. Cloverbud camp is May 29 and 30. Advisors Kevin and Vicki Bogan gave a demonstration on Dutch rabbits. Vicki Bogan and advisor Bella Cook played a rabbit ID game with members after the meeting. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 24 at the Expo building on the fairground. — Emily Goodwin, 4-H news reporter

The Fur and Feather 4-H club held a meeting on April 10 at the Expo Building on the fairground. Vice President Daniel Hinkle called the meeting to order. Health reports were given by Katie Hinkle and Hannah Perry. Austin Burden gave a safety report on Earth Day. The club will host its annual youth open rabbit show on Dec. 28 at the fairground. We spent time planning the show. May 1 is the deadline for projects and tag in. It’s June 4 for fryers. Cloverbud camp is May 29 and 30. Advisors Kevin and Vicki Bogan gave a demonstration on Dutch rabbits. Vicki Bogan and advisor Bella Cook played a rabbit ID game with members after the meeting. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 24 at the Expo building on the fairground. — Emily Goodwin, 4-H news reporter