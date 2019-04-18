WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

• At 11:21 a.m. on April 11, police arrested a 35-year-old Martinsville male for alleged criminal trespass after responding to a report of a male refusing to leave a New Vienna residence on Third Street. According to the report, the suspect refused to leave “after being told he could not throw away a bag.” A 46-year-old female resident reported the suspect approached her trash can near her residence. When asked what he was doing, the suspect said he “needed to throw a bag away.” The resident told him he couldn’t and to leave. According to her, the suspected refused to leave. She advised the suspect left after she “came outside and chased him off by saying the police were on the way.” The resident told deputies she wasn’t afraid to confront him.

• At 10 p.m. on April 9, a 47-year-old Martinsville male reported his MX Sport dirt bike was stolen from his residence at the 1-99 block of West Main Street in Martinsville.

• At 1 a.m. on April 12, during a traffic stop for a marked lanes violation on State Route 73 South near Antioch Road in Wilmington, suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle.

