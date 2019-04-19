EC Athletic Boosters set spaghetti dinner fundraiser

LEES CREEK — An upcoming fundraiser to benefit the East Clinton Athletics Department will feature a spaghetti dinner, a silent auction, a $5 raffle table, and a guest speaker on the history of the Clinton County basketball tournament.

The event will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28 in the East Clinton High School cafeteria on the Lees Creek campus.

The spaghetti dinner will cost $8 for adults and $6 for senior citizens or students. It will consist of spaghetti, garlic bread, a salad, dessert, and tea or water or lemonade.

The guest speaker is Mark Huber, the long-time sports editor with the Wilmington News Journal and the founder of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame.

Bids in the silent auction will be for baskets of donated goodies, one of which are Cincinnati Reds tickets.

This event, sponsored by the East Clinton Athletic Boosters, is named “Spring Fling”. They hope to make it an annual occasion.

