Bright Beginnings: Starting out right at Bible Baptist Church

Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington completed its third year and held a graduation ceremony on April 16. Pictured are all the graduates from the 2018-2019 school year. For more information about this free preschool program or for registration forms for the 2019-2020 school year, please visit bbcwilmington.org/bright-beginnings or contact Bible Baptist Church at 937-383-1122. Registration is limited and ends on Aug. 12. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_BB-Graduation-2019.jpg Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington completed its third year and held a graduation ceremony on April 16. Pictured are all the graduates from the 2018-2019 school year. For more information about this free preschool program or for registration forms for the 2019-2020 school year, please visit bbcwilmington.org/bright-beginnings or contact Bible Baptist Church at 937-383-1122. Registration is limited and ends on Aug. 12. Courtesy photo