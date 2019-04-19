City of Wilmington and Army Corps of Engineers schedule May 13 meeting

WILMINGTON — Updates about the city’s water contract issue and about Rombach Avenue were at the top of Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker’s report Thursday to Wilmington City Council.

“This is good news,” said Shidaker before giving council members an update concerning the Army Corps of Engineers’ water contract with the city.

Shidaker informed them he would be meeting the contracting officer, “the Colonel” of the Army Corps of Engineers and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) director on May 13 at the Cincinnati Army Corps of Engineers office.

“I’m extremely hopeful,” he said.

Also during his report, he introduced the engineers working with him on the 2020 Rombach Avenue project. They are Paul Goodhue, the project manager, and lead engineer Matt Gardner, both from LJB Inc. engineering firm.

“I wanted to give the council the same opportunity we gave the public. That’s why I invited them here this evening. As I said in the public meetings, we are in the planning stages of the Rombach Avenue project. There’s no design at this point. We want ideas,” said Shidaker.

He added that he brought Goodhue and Gardner to the council session to hear its ideas or questions.

Council member Matt Purkey said the only issues he heard from the community concern costs.

Council member Kelsey Swindler asked what the response has been from the businesses along Rombach Avenue.

“Businesses are concerned about access. That’s obviously a concern for the businesses [both during and after the project],” said Shidaker. “That’s the big one along with congestion.”

Right now the project area stretches from First Financial Bank around College Street to the corporation limits around Starbuck and Wilson Roads and would include East Side Drive.

The project is set to start in March 2020 with LJB Inc. engineering firm helping.

Also during council:

• Mayor John Stanforth gave an update involving the ongoing investigations involving former or current Wilmington police officers or staff.

“I spoke with our County Prosecutor [Richard Moyer] and the investigations are being handled by the Ohio Attorney General. Neither (Moyer) or I have any control on the timing of this,” said Stanforth.

“Be patient and let the investigation run its course. There are people who say that I know the results of the investigation. That is wrong … I have no information that the general public doesn’t already know. As soon as I learn something, I’ll share it with you,” added the mayor.

