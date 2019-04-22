326 area code overlay approved for 937 area

To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the new 326 area code will be added to the area served by 937.

The new 326 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the existing 937 area code which generally covers the western region of the state serving communities such as Dayton, Wilmington, and Springfield, according to a news release from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The new 326 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the existing 937 area code. This is known as an area code overlay.

What is an area code overlay?

An overlay is the addition of another area code (326) to the same geographic region as an existing area code (937). An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code.

How does this affect PSAPs?

As a result of the overlay, a new local dialing procedure requires callers to dial area code + telephone number or 1 + area code + telephone number. This means that all local calls in the 937 area code that are currently dialed with seven digits will need to be dialed using area code + telephone number or 1 + area code + telephone number.

All PSAP equipment, such as speed dialers, located in the 740 area code and programmed to dial only seven digits must be updated or reprogrammed to dial 10 digits (area code + telephone) or 11 digits (1 + area code + telephone) for all local calls in the 220/740 area code.

What will be the new dialing procedure?

To complete local calls, the new dialing procedure requires callers to dial area code + telephone number or 1 + area code + telephone number. This means that all calls in the 937 area code that are currently dialed with seven digits will need to be dialed using area code + telephone number or 1 + area code + telephone number. The same dialing procedure will apply to telephone numbers assigned to the new 326 area code.

When will the change begin?

Effective Aug. 10, 2019, you should begin using the new dialing procedures whenever you place a call from the 937 area code. If you forget and dial just seven digits, your call will still be completed.

Beginning Feb. 8, 2020, you must use the new dialing procedures, as described above for all calls. After this date, if you do not use the new dialing procedures, your calls will not complete and a recording will instruct you to hand up and dial again including the area code, according to the news release.

All PSAPs must make their programming changes by Feb, 8, 2020.

To enable you to verify that equipment can complete calls to the new 326 area code, a special test number, 326-326-1326, will be in service beginning Dec. 8, 2019 and it will remain active through April 8, 2020.

Beginning March 8, 2020, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 326 area code.

What will remain the same?

• Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

• What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.

• You can still dial just three digits to reach 911.

• If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available in your community, you will still dial these codes with just three digits.

Who may you contact with questions?

Customers with questions about the dialing procedure change should be directed to their local service provider, or they can visit the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) website http://www.puco.ohio.gov.

A map of the area code overlay. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_map.jpg A map of the area code overlay. PUCO