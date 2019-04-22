Wilmington police reports: Wide variety of incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 30-year-old Wilmington male for alleged child endangerment and domestic violence at 9:11 p.m. on April 18 after responding to a domestic situation at the 100 block of Hale Street. According to the report, a 28-year-old Washington Court House female sustained lacerations to her face, arm and neck. She appeared to be bleeding and had observable missing hair from the front of her head. She advised she and her boyfriend were arguing over their child and he would become “irate due to the six-month-old crying.” She advised the suspect was sitting on the couch as she was holding the child when he charged at her. She advised the suspect began striking her, picked her up by her hair, physically removing her from the ground as she continued to hold the child. She advised he then continued to hit/strike her as she held the infant but due to the altercation she dropped the child. The injuries on the victim were consistent with her story, the report states.

• Police issued a court summons for a 25-year-old male for criminal trespassing after responding to the 100 block of South South Street on the report of the suspect sleeping in a chair in the hallway of the building.

• At 10:32 a.m. on April 15, a 53-year-old female reported that the stainless steel double sink was stolen from her residence at the 500 block of North Wood Street; she advised she was mostly moved out now. The caller advised the only other person who had keys to the residence is the landlord who resides in Oklahoma. Nothing else appeared to be stolen and Wilmington Iron and Metal advised no one had brought in such a sink.

• Police received a report at 1:45 p.m. on April 15 of an assault that took place at the middle school dance on April 12 at the 200 block of Thorne Avenue. No further details were listed.

• At 3:07 p.m. on April 15, police received a report of $100 being stolen from a restaurant at East Side Drive. A 40-year-old male is listed as the suspect.

• At 7:15 a.m. on April 17, a 48-year-old female contacted authorities and advised that she had damage to her property at her residence in the 800 block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, the victim advised she observed a male subject in her yard around 11:45 p.m. “She advised that she told him to leave the property, and when she woke up this morning that someone had put the hose of a fire extinguisher under her garage door and let it off,” according to the report. Police spoke with the male subject who advised that he didn’t do it and was advised by the officer that he was trespassed from the property and if he returns then he will be charged. The fire extinguisher was collected for evidence.

• At 10:11 a.m. on April 17, police responded to the 200 block of Columbus Street in reference to someone spray painting the rear of the residence. Police made contact with the 41-year-old female resident and she advised that the incident occurred sometime overnight. Photos were taken of the residence.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male at 10:14 a.m. on April 17 after responding to the 100 block of Park Drive on a theft report. Police seized two 9mm handguns, four knives, and miscellaneous property as evidence.

• At 2:38 p.m. on April 17, a 40-year-old male advised he was being harassed by a 33-year-old female. He said that the only relationship he has with her is at work and that “she apparently wants to date him but he has no interest.” He said that she has caused him problems by hacking his girlfriend’s and mother’s Facebook and has been saying that she has pictures of “him and her having sex.” He said that this has never happened. She also said that she has bothered him at work and he has had conversations with his employer over this. He said that she has been told to leave him alone at work, but she still comes over to his area. He said that he wants to be left alone from her. Police advised that the issues at his job need to be addressed with the company. Police attempt to get in contact with her and tell her to have no further contact with him via telecommunications devices. He did not have her phone number and didn’t know where she lived. He was advised to keep all messages that he may get from her.

• At 5:22 p.m. on April 17, police responded to the park on Rombach Avenue for a reported fight. Police located 26-year-old male standing near the tennis courts with a rag on his lip. He advised that he was walking to the grocery store nearby when he was approached by a 23-year-old Hillsboro male. He said that he knew the Hillsboro male from college and his girlfriend is one of his old acquaintances. He said that Hillsboro male started an argument with him and was taunting him, then they started fighting. He advised that they were both taking swings at each other and that the Hillsboro male left in a car before police arrived.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_WPD-Badge-4.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574