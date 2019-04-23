Cardinal Land Conservancy sets local Earth Day clean-ups, dinner Saturday

WILMINGTON — Cardinal Land Conservancy, Inc. announced its schedule of local activities for this Saturday, April 27 in honor of Earth Day 2019.

Hunter Glen memorial, clean-up

The memorial at Hunter Glen is a tribute to local activist and naturalist Paul Hunter, who died in January.

From 2006-2017 he was the land steward for Hunter Glen, a 2.4-acre natural area located between Bernice and Randolph streets and the property of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

The memorial will be held at noon followed by volunteer service including clean-up, honeysuckle removal and paw paw planting. Enter from the Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot.

The property has been enjoyed by people in the Southridge neighborhood for decades. Paul Hunter created a trail, planted trees, removed honeysuckle and mowed the perimeter. Access is from two dedicated right of ways from Bernice Street and from the Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot. Paul’s family still resides on Randolph Street.

Todd’s Fork Service Day

The 220-acre Todd’s Fork Preserve was purchased in 2017 by Cardinal Land Conservancy, Inc. with Clean Ohio Conservation Funds. This property has approximately a half mile of frontage on the Todd’s Fork of the Little Miami National Scenic River.

A Service Day will be held 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at the Todd’s Fork Preserve, a 225-acre woods at the corner of North Nelson Avenue and Center Road; enter from the gate on North Nelson as indicated.

You should wear field/work clothes and gloves, and bring loppers or other tools.

People in Clinton County helped preserve the Little Miami River starting over 50 years ago, including former State Sen. Cooper Snyder. The Todd’s Fork is one of several important tributaries to the Little Miami River that flow through Clinton County.

Retired science teacher, naturalist and federally licensed bird bander Bob Thobaben (“Eco-Bob”) of Clarksville will be the speaking about the flora and fauna of the Todd’s Fork Preserve at the Earth Day Dinner to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room of the Wilmington City Building at 69 N. South St.

Please reserve your spot for the dinner by Thursday, April 25 by calling Anna Carlson at 513-752-2828 (and leave a message). Catering is by Shoelaces Catering, New Vienna. Tickets are $25 (call for family pricing)

