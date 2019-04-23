Municipal court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 15 and April 19, 2019:

• Hayley Montgomery, 21, of Martinsville, credit misuse, driving under suspension-financial, drug possession, theft, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $950, assessed $625 court costs. Montgomery must take part in supervised probation, pay restitution to the victims, have no contact with one of them and write a letter of apology to both. A second credit misuse charge, a second drug possession charge, and a driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine charge were dismissed.

• Bobby Clifford, 43, of Sabina, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Clifford must write a letter of apology to the victim, take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victim, and pay restitution to them.

• Jeffrey Seaman, 46, of Mason, drug possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Seaman is on parole through Kentucky.

• Heaven Covington, 21, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license from April 17, 2019 to April 16, 2020, fined $700, assessed $125 court costs. Covington must complete a three-day residential intervention program and may be able to complete the class in California. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test charge was dismissed.

• Jeremy Pack, 27, of Sabina, criminal damages, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 30 days in jail (22 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Pack must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year and pay $75 in restitution to the victim.

• Garret McCoppin, 22, of Hillsboro, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a public indecency charge. McCoppin must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Abby Long, 29, of Lebanon, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 17, 2019 to April 17, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Long must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Operator’s license was destroyed, driving privileges will be granted on April 28, 2019 and the ALS was vacated. Long must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine.

• Ryan Campbell, 26, obstructing official business, sentenced to 60 days in jail (30 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Campbell must write a letter of apology to the victims and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. Two disorderly conduct charges were dismissed.

• Michael McMorrow, 48, of Chicago, reckless operation, turn signal violation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $530, assessed $250 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. McMorrow must commit no further offenses for two years. Additional charges of possessing schedule III/IV/V drugs and having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area were dismissed.

• Rusty Burkitt, 42, of Elroy, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a “physical control” charge. Burkitt must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• Shawn Levi, 35, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Levi must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge was dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

