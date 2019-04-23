Reports: WPD probes thefts, damaging

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 10:39 p.m. on April 17, a 37-year-old female came to the station and reported an assault that took place at the high school on Richardson Place. No further details were listed.

• At 4:15 p.m. on April 17, a 43-year-old male called and advised that someone had damaged the lock at the back gate at his business at the 1-99 block of West Sugartree Street. The lock was attached to a block of wood and it appeared that a screwdriver was used to break the block of wood off. Nothing was taken from the business. He advised that he had additional wood and could repair the lock.

• At 9:48 a.m. on April 18, a 26-year-old female reported that her vehicle was damaged overnight by a 36-year-old male. According to the report, she advised she was at a North Wall Street residence and when she left her vehicle was acting weird, so she pulled over and all of her tires were flat and there was sugar in her gas tank. She advised the male was possibly at his mother’s house. Officers responded to the residence and made contact with the suspect’s mother. She advised the suspect was not at the residence. The victim also reported that her wallet was stolen which had her SSN, birth certificate, ID, and her children’s birth certificate.

• Police charged two females, ages 32 and 24, with alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting report at 11:50 a.m. on April 18. According to the report, $162.66 worth of miscellaneous clothing was stolen.

• A 45-year-old male was arrested for alleged criminal trespass after responding to a report of a person with a gun at 4 p.m. on April 18 at the 300 block of South Walnut Street.

• Two females — a 26-year-old from Wilmington and a 22-year-old from Pleasant Plain —were cited for alleged theft after police were dispatched to a Progress Way store at 4:22 p.m. on April 18 on a shoplifting report. Upon arrival, officers were advised that one of the female suspects were switching tags, rang up items and paid for some, but they had the incorrect tags. The total items were valued at $301.76. The items were given to back to the store.

• At 3:49 p.m. on April 18, police received a report of a hit-skip at the 2600 block of Rombach Avenue. A 21-year-old Xenia female advised her blue Ford Escape was hit by at the turning lane on Progress Way where the lanes merge. The caller advised it was a big red pick-up truck but she couldn’t advise seriousness of the damage or which way the truck went.

• At 1:16 p.m. a 26-year-old Hillsboro female said she and a 25-year-old Wilmington male were in a fight a couple of days ago and since then he has been trying to message her so she blocked him. She said he has been trying to contact her through other people and said he has been making threats against her. She wanted police to know in case something happened to her.

• Police were dispatched to a store at the 1300 block of Rombach Avenue at 6:44 p.m. on April 19 on a theft report. According to the report, a 27-year-old male is suspected of stealing a pair of blue jeans valued at $24.99.

• A 40-year-old male from Lafayette, Indiana was charged with alleged public indecency after police responded to a suspicious person report at a store on Progress Way.

• At 4:07 p.m. on April 20, police received a report of a Terex TA30 agricultural dump truck was stolen from a 35-year-old male while it was at a store at the 1400 block of Rombach Avenue. A 27-year-old male is listed as the suspect.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old male for allegedly driving while under the influence and for a hit-skip on private property after police responded to a reckless operation report at the 1300 block of Meadow Ridge Circle at 11 p.m. on April 20. According to the report, the suspect hit a brick wall at a business on West Main Street with his vehicle.

