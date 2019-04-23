Event features art handbags

WILMINGTON — Thorngren Studio Arts in downtown Wilmington will host a launch party for an area resident who is designing art handbags.

New designer Joyce Shunk will present her new line, “ReJoyce”, at the 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25 event.

Shunk’s art bags are one of a kind made from up-cycled fabrics, according to a Thorngren Studio Arts’ Facebook post.

“Come celebrate with wine and cheese at the gallery,” said local artist and art instructor Mary Beth Thorngren.

Thorngren Studio Arts is located at 20 North South Street in Wilmington.