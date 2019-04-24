CANstruction raises funds for food pantry

Generosity knows no season in Wilmington and that was proven once again through AM Rotary’s CANstruction contest.

The local 2019 CANstruction contest theme was “Spring into Giving” and ended on April 12 with seven local organizations competing — Wilmington Savings Bank, Clinton County Juvenile Court and Probation, Chester Friends, Merchants Bank, Community Action, Ohio Living Cape May, and Ahresty – which gave a combined total of over 7,000 food items.

All donations will be delivered to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter Food Pantry.

While every participant did phenomenal work in collecting donations and building their own special structures, the following three organizations received special recognition for their efforts in this year’s competition.

• Best in Theme – Community Action

• Most Creative Idea – Juvenile Court and Probation

• Lead in Generosity – Ahresty

The history of CANstruction spans nearly three decades. It is an international charity program originally designed in the early 1990’s to encourage volunteerism and the donation of food to local pantries. Wilmington has been participating in this charitable event for over 20 years with the local program overseen by the Wilmington AM Rotary Club.

AM Rotary and the Clinton County Homeless Shelter thank all participants as well as each organization’s employees for helping to restock the food pantry for our neighbors in need.