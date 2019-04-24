Sabina man honored for volunteerism

Sabina resident Rick Moreton was chosen the Adult Volunteer of the Year for the City of Kettering by the Kettering Volunteer Advisory Board. He was acknowledged at the April 9 city council meeting during National Volunteer Appreciation Week. Since he started in 2013 he has given 1,350 hours, helping out at The Kettering Connection, the Fraze Pavilion and the Polen Farm Christmas program. He also volunteers in Clinton County at D & G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, and he is involved with Little Hearts Big Smiles and works at the Nike Factory Store.

In the picture he is receiving gifts from Don Patterson the Mayor of Kettering.