‘Bad Auditions by Bad Actors’ good WHS theatre

WILMINGTON — Theatre at Wilmington High School presents the hilarious comedy “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” by Ian McWethy in the Wilmington High School Auditeria at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27.

Newbie director Carol has one day to find the leads for a community theater production of “Romeo and Juliet.” But what seems like a simple task proves impossible when the pool of auditioners includes extreme method actors, performers who just don’t know how to channel their rage, and one woman who may or may not think she’s a cat.

This comedy will bring you to the last place you’d ever want to be … behind the doors of a casting session.

The cast includes Riley Ibaugh as Avery Stern, Aubree Trusty as Carol, Zach Davis as Roger, Julia Tolliver as Melissa, Noah Sweetman as the Coach, Nick McCabe as Joe Romano, Caitlyn Davis as Josie, Mackenzie Snarr as Maria McConville, Nicholas Roush as Martin, Sydney Johnston as Catherine, Emily Walls as Meg McCrossen, Reiley Black as Charlize Finegold, Cayleigh Vance as the Agent, Autumn Housh as Jo, Chloe Williams as Edwina, Marissa Merriman as Sue Toff, Ella Zeigler as Uma Henson, Lucas Neff as Yas, Alexander Zugg as Taggart, Matt Butcher as Vance Hendrikson, Regan Sparks as Amy, Aidan Greene as Zeph, Cailyn Tippett as Quint, Melissa Stroebel as Wendy Offerman, and Devan Tackett as the Mime.

The police officers are Sophia Adkins, Autumn Gregory, Layna Tippett, and Dalan Toups.

Stage manager is Hannah Henson and assistant stage manager is Rory Housh. Light board operator is Lindsay Lydy.

Costumes are by Tara Lydy. The show is directed by Ken Lydy.

All seats are $10 for performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; festival seating and no reserved tickets. Tickets will be sold at the door first-come, first-served. For more information, visit www.theatreatwhs.weebly.com .

