Throwback Thursday: Up, up and away

These are some highlights from the News Journal 75 years ago on April 25, 1944:

National headlines

• “1,000 American planes blast Reich; Nancy, Dijon and Metz are Yank targets”

”A thousand or more American planes attacked three German air bases in France today after upwards of 1,000 heavy bombers turned Munich and Karlarube into pools of flame last night. Nazi broadcasters said strong bomber formations were over southern, western and southwestern Germany. In operations of 3,000 American planes from Britain and Italy yesterday, at least 181 of Germany’s dwindling first-line planes were destroyed and 4,000 tons of explosives splashed on Friedrichshafen, Munich, Bucharest, Ploestl and Belgrade.”

• “Yank troops close pincers on airfields near Hollandia”

“Japan’s prize base of Hollandia in Dutch New Guinea is toppling under the surprise amphibious attack by Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s forces and capture of Hollandia’s three airdromes, the only major objective yet to be reached is imminent.”

Locally

• “Local flyer home after escape from Europe; Haywood not allowed to tell of his escape”

“‘I was shot down over enemy territory and made my way out. That’s all I can say’. With that statement to a News Journal reporter Monday afternoon, M/Sgt. Joseph Haywood, 22, Wilmington, gunner on a Flying Fortress in the European area, closed the door until some future time, probably after the war, on what is expected to be one of the strangest and most exciting stories of Wolrd War II to come from a Clinton County fighting man. … He is visiting with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Haywood, 575 N. Spring St., and with his wife, Mrs. Katherine M. Haywood, who lives at Midland.”

• “Glider lands on Zurface farm”

“Unable to make the Clinton County Army Air field after it had cut loose from the tow plane because of an extremely strong headwind, a gilder form the field, piloted by Maj. P.K. Roberts and 2nd Lt. J.K. Hutchens made a forced landing in a field on the Merton Zurface farm, between Prairie Pike and Wilson’s Corner, Monday afternoon. There was no damage to the glider.”

• Charles R. Starbuck was named director of the Clinton County National Bank & Trust Company.

• The Murphy Theatre was featuring an upcoming Midnight Spook Party with Dr. Neff’s Horror Show on stage and the film “Monster Maker.” The Lamax featured “Ladies Courageous” with Loretta Young.

• Members of the senior Class of Jefferson High School were to present the annual class play, “The Adventures of Grandpa” featuring Clayton Miller, Leonard Ostermeier, Rex Davis, Delmar Larrick, Almeda Tribbett, Thelma Baker, Nina Wilson, Doris Stewart and Jennie Thompson.