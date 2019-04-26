Blan PD seeks witnesses to accident

BLANCHESTER — At around 11:30 a.m. Friday Blanchester police responded to a head-on crash in front of the street department building in the 700 block of West Main Street.

One driver was trapped in her car, according to BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt, and drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

“Ptl. Kristen Jeffers is investigating the crash, and would like to speak with anyone who might have witnessed it,” said Reinbolt.

Jeffers can be contacted at the police station at 937-783-4702.

Blanchester police provided this photo of the accident scene. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_P1020672c.jpg Blanchester police provided this photo of the accident scene. Blanchester PD