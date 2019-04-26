Banner year for Wilmington FFA; many members earn honors, degrees

WILMINGTON — Members of the Wilmington FFA and their families recently gathered at the high school for the end-of-year chapter banquet to celebrate and recognize the success the chapter has had over the course of the year.

Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart began by congratulating the chapter as a whole on all of the year’s improvements and hard work.

This year, Wilmington FFA did their first-ever live auction, and followed it with the silent auction.

Although Greenhand and Chapter members received their awards at the Greenhand and Chapter banquet in February, they were also recognized on stage at the Chapter banquet.

State and American degree recipients were also recognized at the banquet — Madison Gilbert, Mitchell Thatcher, Mason Snyder, and Kylie Price are receiving their State Degrees, while Andrew Moyer, Ridgedon Beam, Brady Bergefurd and Bryant Bergefurd are receiving their American Degrees.

Mitchell Thatcher, Shelby Robertson, Rachel Lowe, Kelly Carpenter, Annell Prochnow, Paige Bryant, Madison Gilbert, Mikala Hatfield, Emma Bryant and Lucas Neff all received a Chapter Proficiency at the chapter banquet.

Wilmington FFA also honors its members and as well as area residents with special awards:

• At the Chapter banquet, Sandy Hartman was awarded with the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree.

• The Cane FFA Award was awarded to Angie Drake

• The Corporate Sponsor Award was given to Bane-Welker.

Along with those, students from the chapter were also recognized:

• Mikala Hatfield received the FFA Spirit Award

• Haylee and Hunter Wright were given the FFA Involvement Award

In the fall of 2018 Wilmington FFA held its annual fruit sale — the top three salespersons were: Haley Dean, selling $4,057 worth; Mikala Hatfield, who sold $1,927; and Mason Snyder, who sold $1,408.

To conclude the banquet, the 2018-19 officer team installed the incoming officer team for the 2019-2020 school year.

Madison Gilbert will be returning as President, Mariah Knowles as Vice President, Mason Snyder as Vice President of Community Service, Kylie Price as Secretary, Grace Brown as Reporter, Paige Bryant as Vice President of Public Relations, Shelby Robertson as Treasurer, Rachel Lowe as Assistant Treasurer, Haley Jackson as Student Advisor, and Darcie Zeckser as Sentinel.

From left are Wilmington FFA members Ridgedon Beam, Brady Bergefurd, Bryant Bergefurd and and Andrew Moyer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_DSC_3171.jpg From left are Wilmington FFA members Ridgedon Beam, Brady Bergefurd, Bryant Bergefurd and and Andrew Moyer. Courtesy photos From left are Wilmington FFA members: back row, Annell Prochnow, Mason Snyder, Bradeanna Arehart, Kylie Price, Rachael Billups, Mariah Knowles and Madison Gilbert; front row, Rachel Lowe, Shelby Robertson, Paige Bryant, Grace Brown, Haley Jackson and Darcie Zeckser. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_IMG_3034.jpg From left are Wilmington FFA members: back row, Annell Prochnow, Mason Snyder, Bradeanna Arehart, Kylie Price, Rachael Billups, Mariah Knowles and Madison Gilbert; front row, Rachel Lowe, Shelby Robertson, Paige Bryant, Grace Brown, Haley Jackson and Darcie Zeckser. Courtesy photos

Many members earn honors, degrees