Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: thefts reported; alleged intruder on meth

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 5:06 a.m. on April 24, deputies responded to the 5900 block of Cuba Road in Cuba, Washington Township, in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the homeowner told deputies the suspect was cornered in the back yard. Deputies found the suspect — a 38-year-old Morrow male — was found wrapped in a blanket and had two knives on his belt. The suspect was ordered to drop the blanket and put his hands on his head; he complied and told deputies about the knives. The knives were removed, no other weapons were found, and the suspect was placed in custody in the back of a deputy’s vehicle. The homeowner told authorities he was lying in bed when he heard a slight banging outside. He first thought his wife outside with their dog and got locked out, but later realized his wife and dog were inside. The resident saw the suspect run out of the sunroom attached to the resident. He released his dog and corned the suspect. The resident grabbed a baseball bat and talked to the suspect before deputies arrived. Deputies advised the suspect of his Miranda Rights and upon further inspection of him, found a clear bag with an unknown substance in it. The suspect told authorities he was at a friend’s house in Cuba when he and his wife “had gotten into an argument and he took off walking.” The report later says, “he was unsure where he was and advised that he did some meth earlier in the evening. He was aware of the incident and advised he was just trying to get warm and out of the cold.” The resident requested burglary charges not be file against the suspect. The suspect was taken to a friend’s house on State Route 350.

• At 12:56 p.m. on April 18, a 57-year-old Wilmington male reported someone broke into his locked barn at the 4600 block of U.S. 22 West in Wilmington, Adams Township, and stole two dirtbikes, listed as a 2000 Yamaha PW90 dirt bike and a red 2002 Honda XR100R2. Deputies collected a partially lit cigarette at the scene as evidence.

• At 9:19 a.m. on April 19, a 55-year-old Mason male advised he had been missing two trailers “for the past two years.” The incident location is listed at the 300 block of Davids Drive in Wilmington.

• At 1:52 p.m. on April 19, a 67-year-old New Vienna male reported someone had cut the lock and stole several items from his storage locker at the 700 block of McCoy Road in Wilmington. According to the report, items stolen include the base cabinet of a Kennedy toolbox, a Kennedy toolbox, and miscellaneous hand tools.

• A 40-year-old Wilmington male reported that a “large amount of money was taken out of his account” at 6:14 p.m. on April 19. The report does not list the amount taken.

• At 11:30 p.m. on April 19, a 20-year-old Washington Court House male reported he was assaulted by a 33-year-old Sardinia male at the 600 block of Gilliam Road in Wilmington, Liberty Township. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• Deputies were dispatched to the flea market on State Route 73 West on a reported theft at 4:07 p.m. on April 21. The report lists an iPhone as the stolen item.

• At 9:07 p.m. on April 22, deputies conducted a traffic stop around U.S. 22 East and Melvin Road in Wilmington, Richland Township, for no visible registration. During the traffic stop, suspected narcotics were located.

• At 1:44 a.m. on April 23, deputies conducted a traffic stop around State Route 730 and Ogden Road in Wilmington, Adams Township, for expired tags. Upon investigation, an odor of marijuana was detected and a suspect was found to be concealing narcotics. According to the report, deputies seized a small bag with a crystal-like substance and a hypodermic syringe.

• At 5 p.m. on April 24, a 40-year-old Greenfield male reported multiple items were stolen from his barn at the 1200 block of West Dalton Road in Wilmington, Union Township, between the reporting date and April 19. Item stolen includes a Craftsman toolbox, an antique potbelly stove, and a 20-foot fiberglass extension ladder.

• At 12:52 a.m., April 26, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Nauvoo Road in Clarksville in reference to a red 1999 Dodge Dakota being stolen. According to the report, the vehicle belonged to a 57-year-old Wilmington male. The vehicle is described as having a black hood and fender. An acquaintance of the victim is indicated as a suspect.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

