Hillsboro man flown to hospital after accidental shooting at Rocky Fork Lake

HIGHLAND CO. — A 25-year-old Hillsboro man was flown to the hospital Wednesday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the hip at Rocky Fork Lake area, officials said Wednesday.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Dakota Nicely, 25, Hillsboro, accidentally shot himself with a .22 caliber pistol.

Lt. Branden Jackman of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District said the wound was in Nicely’s right hip area, and he was flown to Kettering Medical Center via MedFlight helicopter.

Jackman said the incident took place at a campground near the Ohio Amvets Post 61 at Rocky Fork Lake.

According to Barrera, Nicely told law enforcement he was turkey hunting.

The sheriff said there were no other injuries and authorities are investigating the incident.

As of shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Barrera said authorities have not received word on Nicely’s condition.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_more-light-bars.jpg