Never grow old, and have fun doing it at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center

WILMINGTON — If you haven’t tried the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, most of its members would assure you that you‘re missing something.

Staying active and socializing with friends (and making some new ones) is a necessity for all people. The center offers a wide range of individual and group activities. It strives to offer a variety of programs to meet and exceed the needs of the members.

The Wilmington Savings Banks Clinton County Senior Center is a multi-purpose recreational facility that operates under the auspices of the Clinton County Community Action Program. Key objectives of the center are to offer a wide variety of programs to address socialization, nutrition, education, recreation, transportation and health.

Amenities include a workout center with excellent equipment; a pool room with up-to-date pool tables; chair volleyball; an active cornhole toss; card games; several fitness classes; line dancing classes; multiple craft classes; bazaars; silver sneakers three days a week; and more activities in the planning stages.

The center is also an important source for current information on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

They offer daily lunches starting at 11:30 a.m. for a suggested donation of $2.50. They also celebrate member birthdays during the month with cake and ice cream.

The center also has vans to pick you up (if needed) and bring you to the center (with 24-hour advance notice).

Annual membership dues are only $30. All members receive a monthly newsletter outlining the current month’s activities.

To walk in and see the facility, stop by during the day before 4:30 p.m. For additional information contact the center at 937-382-7170

The entrance of the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center on North Nelson Avenue. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_senior-center.jpg The entrance of the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center on North Nelson Avenue. Courtesy photo