Cardinal Land Conservancy earns national recognition

WILMINGTON – One thing that unites us as a nation is land: Americans strongly support saving the land they love.

Since 1999, the organizations that merged to become Cardinal Land Conservancy have been doing just that for the people of Southwest Ohio. Those legacy organizations are the Land Conservancy of Hamilton County, Clinton County Open Lands, and Southern Ohio Farmland Preservation Association.

Cardinal offers voluntary land protection options — including conservation easements for those who want to preserve their land while continuing to own it and purchases land and accepts gifts of land to protect as nature preserves. These lands are protected into perpetuity and will continue to provide life-sustaining natural benefits, now and for generations to come.

Cardinal has received grant funding to protect agricultural lands, natural areas and open space totaling over 5,000 acres and more than 40 separate parcels. This total includes nature preserves, owned by the land trust, and conservation easements.

Now Cardinal announces that it has achieved national recognition – joining a network of over 400 accredited land trusts across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust in their work. They are proud to be the fifth land trust in Ohio to receive accreditation.

“Accreditation reaffirmed our values and strengthened our organization,” said Andy Dickerson, Executive Director of Cardinal Land Conservancy. “We work to be the best partner in conservation for landowners, and a force for good in each community we serve: from Hamilton County to Adams. This seal shows that we are equipped to take on major projects like The Mouth of the Little Miami preserve in Hamilton county, which will help get people outside, improve water quality, and protect greenspace in a heavily developed county.”

Cardinal Land Conservancy provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded accreditation, signifying its confidence that Cardinal Land Conservancy’s lands will be protected forever.

“It is exciting to recognize Cardinal Land Conservancy with this national mark of distinction,” said Tammara Van Ryn, executive director of the Commission. “Donors and partners can trust the more than 400 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship.”

Cardinal Land Conservancy serves seven counties in Southwest Ohio — Warren, Hamilton, Clinton, Highland, Brown and Adams.

Three land trusts working in this large service area decided to combine their assets, expertise, and connections in 2015 in an effort to increase their reach and efficacy.

