Throwback Thursday: Cleff Tones’ tunes

These are some highlights from the Wilmington Daily News 101 years ago on May 2, 1918:

National headlines

• “Enemy feeling along front for weak spot; Artillery active in various sectors, but infantry movements are not reported in force — Bohemians and Slavs fighting in Entente armies in Italy”

“(AP) — The Germans are displaying increased activity on the Somme front and around the Montdidier salient to Noyon, probably in preparation for a renewal of their offensive in this area.Checked last week by the stiff British and Franco-American resistance in their attempt to push forward to Amiens, the enemy is now engaged in trying out various portions of the southern front in an apparent endeavour to find a weak spot.”

Locally

• “Is surveying for state road”

“County Surveyor Collett, after several day’s work, some of which was greatly hampered by inclement weather, has completed the survey of the line of the proposed improved highway from the Clinton-Fayette line, east of Sabina, west to that village, a distance of 2.37 miles. He left with his assistants Thursday morning early to continue the work westward from Sabina to the cross roads at Melvin, a distance, he estimates, of approximately 4.3 miles.”

• Showing at the Lamax Theatre was: “Aladdin the The Wonderful Lamp” — “This production is unquestionably the greatest work of its kind that has ever been put upon the screen”; “A Heart’s Revenge”, a “stirring picture of Washington City life, starring the Russian actress Sonia Markova”; and “also a two-reel Fox comedy at the Lamax to-night.” Showing at the Cub Theatre was “The Judgement House” along with “late Pathe war news. Also a good comedy.” Also showing was “The Bluebird”, called “One of the most stupendous productions ever conceived in motion photography.”

• “FOR SALE — Overland roadster, 1916 model; starter, electric lights; owner has gone to war; will sell for only $250 if sold this week. See Kenneth Kerr, Oakland Garage.”

•”Wilber Crosley, a Blanchester boy, was graduated from the Officers Training Camp at Ft. McPherson recently, with the rank of Second Lieutenant, and is home on a 10-day furlough.”