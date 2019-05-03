Habitat for Humanity celebrates 3 new homes; prepares for summer golf event

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Habitat for Humanity recently dedicated three new homes built in 2018.

The homes of Logan and Bryan Allphin, Maritza Nunez and Rashauna Medley were blessed and celebrated in a ceremony that honors all those who contributed to the process of building a home.

Homeowners and Habitat volunteers gathered to tell stories of friendship, electrical wiring, shingles and new beginnings.

After the ceremony, the group shared snacks and more laughter.

Tee it up, raise funds

The annual Habitat for Humanity golf outing is planned for Friday, July 19 at the Elks 797 golf course. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The team of Bill Kassinos, Sr., Amanda Dixon, Denny Kruszka and Tim Titus came in with the winning score of 50. They were sponsored by the Elks 797 Club. They received rounds of golf for their first place score. This year’s first place team will have the same winner’s prize.

A hole sponsorship is $125 and the team entry fee is $300.

This outing is critical to the group’s charitable efforts to build affordable secure housing in Clinton County. Golfers are assured of a great game of golf and the satisfaction of contributing to a local organization that ensures new homeowners solid affordable housing.

Many are mistaken that Habitat gives away free homes. Deserving families and individuals who qualify for the program make a no-interest monthly mortgage payment to the Habitat for Humanity organization.

Most homes cost between $60,000 to $80,000 and homeowners have a mortgage. Recently, our county organization celebrated their very first mortgage completion.

The homeowners’ payments combined with charitable contributions allow the group to continue to build new homes for the next deserving homeowner. These contributions keep the home price lower than the standard square foot pricing for building a new home.

The group is working on two new homes in Midland this summer and will hit their 40th home built in Clinton County this summer.

Shop the ReStore

The Habitat ReStore is open for business on Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Wednesdays 4:30-7 p.m. at 1032 Main Street near Houston’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Wilmington.

The ReStore has new and gently used household, hardware, lawn and garden supplies and is manned by volunteers or partner families who help the organization.

For more information about the outing or becoming a volunteer, call Len Perkins at 937-382-3736 or Wendell Compton at 937-987-2355.

Among those celebrating Habitat for Humanity’s three new homes built in 2018 are: front, Tyler Allphin; second row, Maritza Nunez, Cecilia Krusling, Rashauna Medley, Liam Medley, Elizabeth Biggane, Logan Allphin, Bailee Allphin, Bryan Allphin and Riann Allphin; and, third row, Dick Neff, Ed Blohm, Tom McChain, Jim Krusling, Wendell Compton, Tom Matrka, Mary Camp, Steve Rhiele and Fadi Al-Ghawi. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_April-13-group-photo.jpg Among those celebrating Habitat for Humanity’s three new homes built in 2018 are: front, Tyler Allphin; second row, Maritza Nunez, Cecilia Krusling, Rashauna Medley, Liam Medley, Elizabeth Biggane, Logan Allphin, Bailee Allphin, Bryan Allphin and Riann Allphin; and, third row, Dick Neff, Ed Blohm, Tom McChain, Jim Krusling, Wendell Compton, Tom Matrka, Mary Camp, Steve Rhiele and Fadi Al-Ghawi. Courtesy photo