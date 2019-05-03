WC students, faculty display research

WILMINGTON — The presence of nearly 90 students displaying their research via posters and other presentation media Thursday transformed the normally athletics-oriented Fred Raizk Arena in Hermann Court into a strictly academic setting at the 10th Annual Student Research Forum.

The 51 research projects spanned across academic disciplines as faculty, staff and students took time out from the study day prior to the start of final exams to peruse the presentations and learn first-hand from student researchers.

Dr. Steve Szeghi, interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, is a champion for the student research experience, which “really puts the College’s ‘hands-on learning’ into practice.”

“Doing research projects and disseminating their findings helps students close the loop on their entire academic experience in college,” he added. “Presenting helps students build those critical soft skills that are often lacking in the young professional: critical thinking, polished oral and written communication skills, collaboration and professionalism.”

President Jim Reynolds cited a pair of research projects for the President’s Choice Award. They are biology research by Natalie Stanley, Alexis Rhodes and Dr. Elliott Zieman, assistant professor of biology, titled “Surveying the Prevalence of Select Blood-Borne Pathogens in Virginia Opossums, Didelphis virginiana, from Southwest Ohio” and the social sciences research by Carley Wilson titled “Complicated Grief in the Combat Setting: The Leader-Subordinate Bond and Its Influence Towards Overcoming Combat Loss.”

Faculty members and experts from the community also judged the students’ poster presentations.

Best in Class winners were:

• Agriculture – Kameron Rinehart with Dr. Kendra Cipollini, professor of biology, “Agriculture and Culture in Ireland”;

• Art — Molly Howard, “Advertising Homophily”;

• Biology — Emory Triance and Dr. Amanda Rollins, assistant professor of biology, “The Effect of Simulated Acid Rain on the Wound Healing Regeneration Properties of Dugesia tigrina”;

• Business Administration — Jillian Wesco and Parker Blumberg, “Shop Small Saturday for Wilmington, Ohio.”

• Education — Hannah Bowles, “Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland Compared to the U.S.”;

• English — Mackenzie Brown, “Capitalism’s Little Shop of Horrors: Human Desires and Their Eco-critical Consequences in Climate-Fiction Satire”;

• Sport Sciences — Taylor Priest, Dr. J. Brett Massie, associate professor of athletic training, and Dr. Erika Goodwin, professor of athletic training, “The Presence of Cross Education within the Body: An Evaluation of Contralateral Grip Strength”;

• Social Sciences — Tesla Vance, “’That’s So Fetch’: The Reality of Negative Portrayal and Representation of Women in the Media.”

From left, junior Gabriel Nygard and Connor Wichmann discuss their research and data analysis titled “Factor of Laptop Pricing” with Dr. Michael Snarr, professor of political science. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_ResearchForum.jpg From left, junior Gabriel Nygard and Connor Wichmann discuss their research and data analysis titled “Factor of Laptop Pricing” with Dr. Michael Snarr, professor of political science. Courtesy photo