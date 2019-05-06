Trio of WC faculty members earn promotion to full professor

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College has promoted three faculty members from associate professor to full professor effective this summer with the start of the 2019-20 academic year.

They include Dr. Marta Wilkinson, professor of English and a member of the faculty since 2006; Dr. Angela Mitchell, professor of business administration, a WC alumna and faculty member since 2002; and Dr. Russell Kincaid, professor of mathematics and a member of the faculty since 2005.

Dr. Steve Szeghi, interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, said President Jim Reynolds, the members of the Tenure, Promotion and Review Committee and he were “deeply impressed” with the qualifications of each of the faculty members.

The criteria for receiving promotions at Wilmington College include a superior ability and effectiveness in teaching and advising as evidenced by peer, administrative and student evaluations.

Also, professional activity, such as participation in state and national professional activities, and contributions to professional literature, is an important component, as is effective participation in one’s academic area and campus-wide committees, governance, curriculum development and College/community service.

Mitchell https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_MitchellAngela-14.jpg Mitchell Wilkinson https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_WilkinsonMarta-12.jpg Wilkinson Kincaid https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_KincaidRussell-17.jpg Kincaid