Ballet set for Spring Gala at Murphy

WILMINGTON — Claudia Rudolf Barrett’s ballet tech of ohio will present its Spring Gala on Saturday, June 1 with two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre.

The beautiful and time-honored ballet, Paquita, as well as excerpts from Swan Lake will feature bto instructor Edward Gonzalez Kay, senior soloist of the Cincinnati Ballet Company-CBC. Independent guest artist, Sergei Pakharev (formerly of the CBC), will join bto in principal roles.

Additionally, the program will include The Carnival of the Animals and Into the Wind, the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) ensemble finalist work, as well as solos and modern and tap selections. YAGP is the world’s largest ballet scholarship competition for dancers age 9-19.

Tickets, available at ballettechohio.com (via the Latest News tab), are $12 for children (ages 3-17) and seniors (60+); and $20 for adults.

For more information visit www.ballettechohio.com; contact bto via email at ballettechohio@aol.com; or, call 513-683-6860.

Carolyn Zhang and Sergei Pakharev represent ballet tech of ohio in this classic Swan Lake pose. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_bto_SpringGala_SwanLakeImage-1.jpg Carolyn Zhang and Sergei Pakharev represent ballet tech of ohio in this classic Swan Lake pose. Courtesy photo