Four awarded Lions scholarships

Four Clinton County high school seniors were each presented with a $1,500 scholarship award at the Monday night Wilmington Lions Club meeting. These awards will be paid to the colleges they will be attending. Shown from left are: Michael Alex Flanigan, Wilmington; Allison Houseman, Clinton-Massie; Alexandria Nicole Turner, East Clinton; Calleigh Hixson, Blanchester; and Lions member Kathey Carroll, Club Scholarship Committee Chairperson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_lions.jpg Four Clinton County high school seniors were each presented with a $1,500 scholarship award at the Monday night Wilmington Lions Club meeting. These awards will be paid to the colleges they will be attending. Shown from left are: Michael Alex Flanigan, Wilmington; Allison Houseman, Clinton-Massie; Alexandria Nicole Turner, East Clinton; Calleigh Hixson, Blanchester; and Lions member Kathey Carroll, Club Scholarship Committee Chairperson. Courtesy photo