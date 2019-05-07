CMH phlebotomist earns ‘19 Mercy Award

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital announced that Tamara Hopkins, phlebotomist, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2019 Mercy Award winner.

The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2001 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At CMH, we share LifePoint’s commitment to Making Communities Healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Lance Beus, CEO of CMH. “We are extremely proud to recognize Tamara for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Tamara Hopkins began her career with Clinton Memorial Hospital in 1996 as a phlebotomist, working her way up to the lead phlebotomy position within just a few short years.

Director of Laboratory Services Deanne Thatcher said, “This is her home – it is who she is with every part of her being, and the staff and patients are her people. She cares for each and every one as if they were her family member, even when that includes a little coaching and coaxing.”

Physicians and leaders identified Hopkins as someone who is consistently called upon in difficult situations, someone who can put a nervous patient at ease or mentor a new employee, someone who solves problems efficiently and proactively.

Dr. Walter Timperman, Pathologist and Medical Director of the Laboratory, said, “Not only is she competent and trustworthy in her duties, but she always performs them with compassion, a warm smile, and a pleasant attitude. She has a cheerful demeanor and an infectious laugh that can brighten the day of both the patients she cares for and her co-workers.”

Each hospital winner, including Hopkins, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2019 company-wide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, to which Tamara and all hospital winners are invited to attend.

For ‘demonstrating compassion, unwavering commitment to helping others’