Large Job Fair on Wednesday

WILMINGTON — The Community Job Fair to be held Wednesday, May 8 in Wilmington continues to grow. More than 40 local businesses will be at the Job Fair promoting more than 1,200 open positions — an increase in employers and available jobs since an earlier announcement.

The Job Fair will first be open to regional high school students only from 2 to 3 p.m., but then will be open to the general public from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Job Fair will be held at the Wilmington High School gymnasium, 300 Richardson Place in Wilmington. There is no charge to attend the event, and there will be opportunities for on-the-spot interviews.

Categories of the open positions range from entry level, food service, and general labor to healthcare, education, transportation, and more. A full list of participating businesses and job categories can be found at www.wccchamber.com/jobsfair .

Attendees of the event will be entered to win a variety of door prizes, including a flat-screen TV (donated by Walmart), laptop computers, Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Dragons tickets, gift baskets, gift cards, and many more items.

The Community Job Fair is brought to you by Wilmington City Schools, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, the Fayette County and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chambers of Commerce, the Southern Ohio ESC’s Clinton-Fayette Business Advisory Council, and OhioMeansJobs Clinton County, a partner of the American Job Center network.

The Community Job Fair is sponsored by the Clinton County Port Authority.

For more information or questions, please contact the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 937-382-2737 or info@wccchamber.com .