FINAL UPDATE: Big win for Clinton-Massie Local Schools; Stanforth, McKay score victories

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth scored a decisive victory in Tuesday’s primary with 710 votes to 242 for challenger Larry Reinsmith, for a 75-25 percent margin, according to final unofficial vote totals in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.

In the election’s other contested race, for the city’s 1st Ward councilmember, GOP incumbent Jonathan McKay defeated Matt Swindler 194-82, or 70 percent to 30 percent.

Clinton-Massie Local Schools scored a big, long-awaited victory. It’s income tax won the race in Clinton County, 778 votes for to 649 against, and in Warren County it won 395-365..

All other races are uncontested.

