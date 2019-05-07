Mayor Stanforth wins GOP primary; incumbent McKay victor in 1st Ward

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth earned the right to represent the Republican Party for re-election to that post in November with a decisive primary election victory over challenger Larry Reinsmith Tuesday, according to unofficial totals from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Stanforth tallied 710 votes, or 75 percent, to 242 votes for Reinsmith, or 25 percent.

Stanforth told the News Journal this wasn’t just a victory for him, but for Wilmington, too.

“I love this city and I’m excited about its future. Our citizens appreciate what’s going on and I will continue to make Wilmington an even better place to live, work, and raise a family,” he said.

While celebrating at The Escape on West Sugartree Street, he thanked his family for their support, as well as the voters.

“I am very humbled and very thankful,” he said. “Tonight we will celebrate, but tomorrow morning it’s back to work.”

Stanforth was elected to his first term in 2015 after beating Cindy Peterson in the Republican primaries — 846 to 588. He later defeated write-in candidate Paul Fear in the general election.

McKay wins

In the city’s other contested race, for 1st Ward councilmember representing the GOP, incumbent Jonathan McKay defeated challenger Matt Swindler with 194 votes, or 70 percent, to 82 votes, or 30 percent for Swindler.

“I want to thank the residents and voters of the First Ward for their trust and confidence in me,” McKay told the News Journal. “I look forward to continuing to serve them again, and I look forward to continuing the great work that Wilmington City Council has already started.”

McKay ran for the 1st Ward seat in 2013 but lost to Robert Mead in the primary — 138 to 135. McKay ran against him again in 2015 and won the primary, 221 to 159.

Uncontested

Winners of uncontested winners included:

• President of Council, Mark McKay — 760 votes

• Auditor, Mary Kay Vance — 789 votes

• Director of Law, Brett Rudduck — 722 votes

• Member, Council At Large — William Liermann 575 votes, and Nick Eveland 500 votes

• Council, 2nd Ward — Loren Stuckert — 111 votes

• Council, 3rd Ward — Kristi Fickert — 195 votes

• 4th Ward, Matt Purkey —228 votes