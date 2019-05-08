Investigation of fatal shooting continues; city’s previous 2 murder cases were in 2011

WILMINGTON — Wilmington police continue to investigate and conduct interviews in the wake of the fatal shooting that occurred on Grant Street early Tuesday morning.

The victim of multiple gunshots, Michael D. Melvin, 38, of the 300 block of Elm Street, was confirmed dead at the scene upon EMS arrival just after 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Grant Street.

Melvin’s 2004 Cadillac Escalade had windows shot out, with several bullet holes in the vehicle’s side.

Police seek info

The Wilmington Police Department asks citizens in the Grant Street area with home surveillance systems to check their recordings from early Tuesday morning around the time the incident occurred.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3833, or those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the TIPS line as well at 937382-TIPS (382-8477).

Recent fatal cases

In the last decade, the City of Wilmington has seen three murder/manslaughter cases resulting in the victim’s death:

• In 2014, Oscar Gonzales, 34, was fatally stabbed at an East Main Street gas station.

Cody Skaggs, 21, of Martinsville was sentenced to eight years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. He is incarcerated at Warren Correctional Institution outside of Lebanon.

• In 2011, the business owned by James Xidas, 82, was robbed, and Xidas was fatally stabbed.

Roger Curtis, 39, is currently serving a life sentence for aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, breaking and entering, and theft. Curtis is also incarcerated at Warren Correctional Institution

• Also in 2011, Christina Hill, 24, was fatally stabbed by her live-in boyfriend at their residence in the 600 block of Fife Avenue.

Paciano Sanchez, 31, received a life sentence for aggravated murder and kidnapping. He is incarcerated at Pickaway Correctional Institution near Orient, Ohio.

City’s previous 2 murder cases were in 2011