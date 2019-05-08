Throwback Thursday: At the fair

These are some highlights from the News Journal 53 years ago on May 9, 1966:

National headlines

• “Viet Red arms buildup seen; New enemy attacks said due with rains”

“Saigon, South Viet Nam (AP) — There is growing belief that the Viet Cong and more than 20,000 recent reinforcements from North Viet Nam will come out of hiding soon and fight. They have been lying low for weeks. One reason, American military men say, is that the Communists have been critically short of supplies. They have been hurt by the repeated search-and-destroy sweeps by allied ground forces and incessant U.S. air strikes.”

• Primetime TV shows listed for Monday night included “Laramie”, “Candid Camera”, “12 O’clock High”, “Hullabaloo”, “To Tell the Truth”, “Stoney Burke”, “I’ve Got A Secret”, “Dr. Kildare”, “Ripcord”, “Shenandoah”, “Perry Como”, “Andy Griffith” and “The Avengers.”

Locally

• Birth announcements included: A son to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Corzatt of Blanchester; a son to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dawson of Midland; a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Francis of Wilmington; and a son to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Raleigh of Wilmington.

• Local deaths included: Fred Bell, 64, of Sabina; Flossie Bryson, 69, of Wilmington; and Anna Wilson, 93, of Wilmington.

• Set to show at the Murphy Theatre on Friday the 13th: “Horror Shows: A grisly chiller show starts at 11 p.m. Not recommended for people of nervous disposition. See if you can take it!”

• “The second meeting of the New Vienna Tasty Club was held in the Lions Club building Wednesday. The new executive committee met and decided on the dates and who will give the demonstrations. We ended our meeting with recreation, led by Betty Ann Walker and Cynthia Bean.” — Alice Fisher, Reporter

• “The Port William Stuff-N-Cuff 4-H Club met at the residence of Dr. and Mrs. H.F. Ehlerding Wednesday. We answered roll call by giving the names of our project books. Attending were 29 members, six advisors and one guest. The 4-H pledge was led by Greta Ehlerding.” — Shelly Stephens, Reporter

• “The Stitch ‘n’ Rip 4-H Club met at the home of Virginia Dixon, 365 Randolph St., May 2. The meeting was called to order and Carol Graham was asked to lead us in the 4-H pledge.” — Karen Losey, Reporter

• “The 4-H Tot Tenders met Wednesday at the home of one of our advisors, Mrs. James K. Davis. … The program was given by Cathy Shorts on ‘Run-Abouts’.” — Carla Deck, Reporter

• “Cadette Troop 281, East Clinton Neighborhood, met at the home of Mrs. William Cook Sr. April 30 to go to the park in Wilmington. There we met with the girls from Junior Troop 117, also from East Clinton Nneighborhood, and cooked our lunch.” — Denise Goff, Scribe