Man guilty in kitten death case

WASHINGTON C.H. — A 22-year-old Washington Court House man has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a case involving the death of a kitten.

Alex Hebb, originally charged in November with prohibitions concerning animals, was sentenced in Washington Municipal Court recently to a $100 fine, 30 days in jail (17 days credited for time served), and 13 days of suspended jail time. He was also placed on probation for one year, ordered to complete a mental health evaluation, and ordered to not own animals for five years.

In November, Washington C.H. Police Department officers and a humane agent with the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) responded to a Forest Street apartment after a kitten was killed, according to reports. The kitten was removed from a garbage container behind the apartment and then transported to FRHS where its body was examined by FRHS executive director Dr. Lee Schrader.

“Apparently the kitten had been injured and it was killed in an attempt to end its suffering,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent with FRHS.

Hebb was originally arraigned on Nov. 13 and pleaded guilty to prohibitions concerning animals. However, he changed his plea to “not guilty” at his Nov. 16 sentencing hearing.

Samuel Nye, 31, of Chillicothe, who was also involved in the incident, pleaded guilty to prohibitions concerning animals during a court hearing on Dec. 4. Nye received a $100 fine, 30 days of suspended jail time, one year of probation, an order to complete a mental health evaluation, and an order to not own animals for five years.

