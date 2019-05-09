Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Thefts, child endangerment

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Fairborn female for alleged child endangerment after a traffic stop around State Route 350 East and Patch Road in Martinsville at 8:35 p.m. on May 5. According to the report, the deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol on the suspect and later detected an odor of marijuana. The suspect stated she had “one drink” prior to picking up children. After conducting a field sobriety test, the suspect was placed in the patrol vehicle and the children were removed from the vehicle. Multiple bags of marijuana were located along with a cellophane wrapper containing half a white pill. The suspect and children were transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The father of the children came and picked them up.

• At 9:16 p.m. on May 2, deputies received a report of a five-speed bike being stolen from a detached garage at the 2500 block of State Route 729 South in Sabina. According to the report, the bike was stolen between April 30 and May 2. A 63-year-old female resident was listed as the victim.

• At 2:55 p.m. on May 4, deputies received a report of two vehicles being stolen from the 1-99 block of South 2nd Street in Clarksville. The vehicles — a red 2002 Mazda Protege and a white 1981 GMC Camper — were taken between May 2 and 4. The suspect is an acquaintance of the victim — a 53-year-old female resident.

• Deputies located suspected narcotics during a traffic stop around Jonesboro and Frazier Road in Midland at 7:37 p.m. on May 3.

• Deputies charged a 36-year-old Wilmington male with alleged domestic violence after responding to a domestic dispute at the 200 block of Gurneyville Road in Union Township. According to the report, the suspect told deputies they had guests over, then he and his wife got in a verbal altercation. The wife, a 39-year-old Wilmington woman, advised the suspect got mad for an unknown reason and wouldn’t tell her what was wrong. She advised she was chocked by the suspect while she was getting a drink of water. “(The suspect) tipped the glass on her and made her choke on the water,” the report states. The victim advised she was then locked in the bathroom for “a long period of time.” She then advised the suspect threatened her with a knife. The report indicates the victim had apparent bite marks on her right forearm and a bruise on her left arm. While the suspect was being arrested, the victim came out screaming that “the deputies were lying and that she did not want (to) pursue charges.” When deputies tried to get her inside she advised they weren’t allowed in and that she wasn’t going to give him a written statement or allow them to take photos of the injuries. The report indicates both subjects appeared “very intoxicated.”

• At 4:40 p.m. on May 6, deputies received a report of a domestic dispute at the 10000 block of State Route 73 South in New Vienna. The victim, a 68-year-old female resident, has apparent minor injuries. The report lists the victim’s boyfriend as a suspect.

• At 9:49 a.m. on May 6, deputies received a report of an unknown subject trespassing at the 100 block of West Main Street in Clarksville. The report lists a 73-year-old Clarksville male as the victim

