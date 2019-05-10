Best of Show: ECHS, ECMS artists

NEW VIENNA — East Clinton High School and Middle School hosted their annual art show Thursday at the New Vienna Community Center.

The event included an art walk along Main Street, where the high school artists had large-scale paintings displayed in shop windows.

Also on display was an 8-foot by 24-foot mural commissioned by the New Vienna Lions Club, and created by the high school and middle school students. The mural will become a permanent fixture in New Vienna, and is themed around the quote, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

The art show was judged by Hal Shunk, Tami Rose and Jeff Becker.

High School Best of Show winner was Alex Hughes with “Grandfather.” Middle School Best of Show winner was Haylee Riehle, “A Picture of My Life.”

High School People’s Choice winner was Cole Lewis, “The Accident.” Middle School People’s Choice winner was Reagan Watkins, “Daydreaming.”

Art show first-place winners included: high school — Carl Whatley, Skyla Taylor, Blake Fyffe, Austin Arellano, Jerry Mentzel and Tiffany Bailey; middle school — Reagan Watkins (2 awards), Ashleigh McKnight, Erynn Cluley and Gracie Hall.

Second-place winners included: high school — Samantha Estep, Katy Roerich, Justin Arnold, Alex Sowders, Makenzie McClure and Tessa Bosier; middle school — Gracie Hall, Baylie Simpson, Carmen Brown, Gabby Jenkins and Claire Brown.