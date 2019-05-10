Students design new website for CM schools foundation

ADAMS TWP. – Clinton-Massie High School sophomores Abby Schneider and Ashlen Jackman presented the new website, logo and content they designed for the Clinton-Massie Schools Foundation to the foundation’s board of directors Thursday night.

Schneider and Jackman worked with foundation president Cory Hanlon as part of a client-based project for their Web Design class at Clinton-Massie High School.

“Having an outside client provides the students with an authentic, real-world learning experience.” explained Dann Sternsher, computer technology teacher.

The new website explains the foundation’s mission and purpose, highlights past projects that were funded, and provides an opportunity for alumni to stay in touch with their former school district. The students also worked with Hanlon to set up a PayPal account for direct donations to the non-profit foundation.

“The students developed a comprehensive solution to a communication problem that included visual design, organizing information, writing content, taking photographs, and more.” Sternsher said. Additionally, a new logo for the foundation was designed by Schneider using Adobe Illustrator software.

After some final changes and additions, the new website will be online in the near future.

The Clinton-Massie Local Schools Foundation was established in 2014 to provide support to enhance the Clinton-Massie learning experience. The foundation provides an opportunity for community members, friends, corporations, foundations, and alumni to support the school district and students.

Anyone who would like more information about the foundation can currently send email to foundation @cmfalcons.org.

Abby Schneider and Ashlen Jackman introduce the new website they designed as a class project to the board members of the Clinton-Massie Schools Foundation. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_CM1.jpg Abby Schneider and Ashlen Jackman introduce the new website they designed as a class project to the board members of the Clinton-Massie Schools Foundation. Courtesy photo