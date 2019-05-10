East Clinton FFA at state convention

East Clinton FFA attended the 91st annual State Convention from May 1-3 with many receiving awards while many came to show their support. Students at East Clinton have worked hard this year to achieve these awards.

Two members received recognition for top four in the state for their proficiencies, over their Supervised Agriculture Projects. Carlie Ellis placed second in Wildlife Management and Brendon Walters placed fourth in Turf Grass Management.

Gracie McCarren and Dakota Slone received officer awards. Paige Bowman was first in Milk Quality and Products, and the team won third in the state. The Dairy team placed in the top 10. Congratulations to all members that received awards.

Several FFA members received their State Degrees — they have been working hard since their freshman year to earn this award. They had to complete a list of requirements and keep a record of their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience).

These recipients are Avery Wood, Blake Williams, Brendon Walters, Caden Stewart, Wyatt Riddle, Emma Malone, Kori Kile Sarah Ross, Myah Jones, Nathan Vest, and Carlie Ellis. Congratulations to all State Degree recipients.

Thank you to those who have helped students receive these awards.

Many East Clinton FFA members received awards at the state convention. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_IMG_2285.jpg Many East Clinton FFA members received awards at the state convention. Courtesy photos From left are Carlie Ellis and Brendon Waters, who were among the best in the state for their proficiencies over their Supervised Agriculture Projects. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_2-kids.jpg From left are Carlie Ellis and Brendon Waters, who were among the best in the state for their proficiencies over their Supervised Agriculture Projects. Courtesy photos