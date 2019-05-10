COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, May 11

• Clinton County Master Gardeners annual plant sale is Saturday May 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office, 111 S Nelson Ave, Wilmington. There will be a variety of vegetables and flowers available; also, two workshops are planned: 9 a.m. to noon is Plant a Mother’s Day Pot; and 10-11 a.m. is Plant a Fairy Garden. Cost for the Fairy garden one is $15 — call to register for the Plant a Fairy Garden. Call 937-382-001 for additional information.

• Mike Albert and the Big “E” Band presented by Bill Marine Ford returns for another great high-energy performance to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday, May 13

• Storytimes for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton County Republican Women’s Club meets at 7 p.m. Monday, May 13 at Ohio Living Cape May.

• Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the library at St. Columbkille’s Parish Center. Next meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13. For more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

• Mother and Daughter Evening Tea at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. Light refreshments and entertainment. Reservations by 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 10.

Tuesday, May 14

• Clinton County Relay for Life will meet at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive. This year’s theme is “Clinton County Goes Wild,” During this meeting they will continue to assign booth locations and accept the final count for Relay 2019 sponsored T-shirts. Survivors can register online at www.relayforlife.org/clintoncountyoh . Save the date of June 11 for “Paint the Town Purple” – more info to follow. There is still time to form a team to participate and join in celebrating Clinton County’s 20th Anniversary Relay for Life event.

• Bob Ross Painting for Teens at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required at 937-382-2417.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m.; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

Wednesday, May 15

• Storytimes for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• History Extra for school-aged students (parents welcome) to be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s topic is Ohio River Valley Native Tribes.

• Lunch sponsored by Wilmington Nursing and Rehab at noon at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave.

Thursday, May 16

• Clinton County Diabetes & Community Wellness Program will present Living Well with Diabetes, a 3-part nutrition class series on May 16th, 23 and 30 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Clinton County Annex Community Room, 11 South Nelson Ave, Wilmington. This class series is appropriate for anyone living with diabetes or prediabetes, and their families. The program is provided by a grant from HealthFirst of Clinton County and support from the Clinton County Health District. Classes are taught by a Registered Dietitian/ Certified Diabetes Educator. Participants will receive a personalized meal plan as well as information about meal planning, exercise, glucose monitoring, weight management, medications, heart health and more. Classes are free, but registration is required, and class size is limited; walk- in registration is not available. If you would like more information or to register for classes call 937-382-7221 ext 114 (leave a message) or email lauraknisley.cchd@gmail.com.

• Storytimes for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, May 16 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Christine Snyder, local resident, will present “El Salvador Revisited” at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Christine and her husband, Gene, served in the Peace Corps in El Salvador 1965-1966. She will present a picture slideshow and talk about her recent trip to El Salvador.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library will host the teen writer’s club, “Author’s Crossing” 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 2, 9, 16 and 23. Teens interested in stretching their creative writing wings are encouraged to come and discover various fun ways to develop stories and become young authors.

• Free prenatal breastfeeding classes held the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Health District. For more information or to sign up for a class please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

Friday, May 17

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4:00 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Birthday dinner and Clinton County Health Department Blood Pressure Screening 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave.

Saturday, May 18

• Friends of the Blanchester Public Library spring book sale begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 in the library’s meeting room. And it continues during library hours – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday – through May 25. Sale items include magazines (25 cents) paperback books (50 cents), hardcover books and music CDs ($1), books on CD and videos ($2) and DVDs. Single DVDs cost $3, with multi-disc sets $5.

• Clinton County Spring Farmers Market continues 9 a.m.-noon in the Wilmington City Building at 69 South St. Locally grown fresh seasonal vegetables, fresh farm eggs, home grown beef and pork, home baked sweets and breads, herbs, homemade dog and cat treats, locally made jewelry, pottery, alpaca fibers, and more. Kids Club continues for all children ages 5-12 — each member will receive $2 tokens to do their own shopping for fresh produce. Live music with Travis Luncan and fresh coffee from Kava Haus. Watch for information regarding the start of the Summer Market June 1.

• Outdoor Tai Chi class with Robert Baylor from Main Street Yoga to be held at Wilmington Public Library on the front lawn on Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m. Dress comfortably; meet inside if raining. Learn how to live in the moment with meditation and motion.

•Blanchester Bike Rodeo on the Community calendar? May 18th, 10 a.m.- noon at Putman Elementary, 327 E. Baldwin St., Blanchester.

Sunday, May 19

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption, may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

Monday, May 20

• Story times for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m; Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• “Bees?” for grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, May 20 at 4 p.m. Guest Speaker Roxanne Luff explains the importance of bees in the environment.

• Instant Pot 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. Have an Instant Pot and not sure how to use it? Been wondering what all the hype is about? Learn the basics of using the Instant Pot and taste a few recipes.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch monthly “Life Skills” will meet 5-6 p.m. May 20. Teens and tweens can learn a new set basic life skills every month to help them achieve their path to independence. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Tuesday, May 21

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m.; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library’s Young Adult Book Club for high school students will be meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at 2:35 p.m. to discuss “The Masked Truth” by Kelley Armstrong. Those who wish to join the book club can pick up the book at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. New members are always welcome. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, May 17. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

Wednesday, May 22

• “Bubble Mania!” from 2:30-6 p.m. the Clinton-Massie Branch Library will celebrate the upcoming last day of school with an afternoon of bubbly fun. Children of all ages can enjoy making bubbles big, small, and gigantic! Come and have fun with the library’s bubble blowing goofy goobers!

• “Testing Your Nutritional IQ” program at 11:30 a.m. at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

Thursday, May 23

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library will host the teen writer’s club, “Author’s Crossing” 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 2, 9, 16 and 23. Teens interested in stretching their creative writing wings are encouraged to come and discover various fun ways to develop stories and become young authors.

Friday, May 24

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4:00 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Memorial Day celebration at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. Replacing flag at 11:30 a.m., carry-in dessert to share at lunchtime. Bingo after lunch sponsored by Hospice of the Miami Valley.

Saturday, May 25

• Summer Reading Blast Off Party at Wilmington Public Library noon-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25. The party will feature a planetarium, space food, scientists, and a fun photo booth. This goes along with this year’s theme, “A Universe of Stories”. This will be your first chance to sign up for the summer reading program for all ages. Earn prizes all summer just for reading.

• Enjoy classic cartoons at the Wilmington Public Library on May 25, and every Saturday morning during summer (May 25 – Aug. 3) from 10 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday, May 28

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m.; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, May 29

• Story times for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29; and 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, May 29 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:15 p.m. Paint Mandala CDs. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Thursday, May 30

• Family Book Club “A Novel Idea” to be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett will be discussed. Pick up your copies at the library beforehand to discuss that evening.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Friday, May 31

• Bingo after lunch sponsored by Better2Gether Medicare Solutions at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave.

Friday, June 7

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4:00 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; leader and hostess, Kim Vandervort.

Monday, June 10

• Wilmington Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. in the Cape May Campus Center with a Design Workshop and carry-in luncheon. Program is “Introduction to Creative Design” by OAGC judge Barbara Myers; also, election of officers for 2019-20.

Saturday, June 15

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Friday, June 21

• Six & Twenty Club meets; leader Karen Buckley, hostess Margie McMullen.

Monday, July 8

• Wilmington Garden Club will tour Kerry Houston’s garden in Springboro at 10 a.m.

July 18-20

• Ohio Association of Garden Clubs (OAGC) State Convention, Roberts Centre, Wilmington.

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. • Free prenatal breastfeeding classes held the third Thursday of every month at 10am at the Clinton County Health District. For more information or to sign up for a class please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862