Member minutes from On-Target 4-H

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportmans Club on Monday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. There were 57 in attendance.

President Anthony Mayer started the meeting with Stanley Chesney leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Drew Dobyns leading us in the 4-H Pledge. Mikala Hatfield read the Secretary’s Report and gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Several member minutes were then presented by: Lane Ferguson on shooting an 8-point buck; Dirk Rinehart on his dog that he brought in; and Taylor Colwell on her uncle taking her hunting.

The following will have member minutes for May 13: Peninah Latham, Bella Earley and Cadence Setty; Seth Dixon; Isaac Newberry; Colt Thompson; and Drew Dobyns.

Dave Ackerman reported that the shirts are in and he talked about the king and queen application and requirements. The application is due back to the Extension Office by May 15.

A pistol/rifle shoot will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11.

The meeting adjourned at 7:12 p.m. The group then divided into their disciplines to go over their books.

The next meeting will be on Monday, May 13.