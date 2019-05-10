Blanchester man receives 5-year prison sentence in trafficking case

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man received a five-year prison sentence after he was convicted of meth trafficking and possession.

Adam P. May, 33, of Blanchester, is already serving a prison term for Fayette County with a current release date in May 2028. His Clinton County prison sentence will be served concurrently with the longer prison term. The concurrent sentence was recommended as part of a negotiated resolution of the Clinton County case by prosecution and defense counsel.

The Fayette County case involved similar activity as the Clinton County case and occurred around the same time period, stated court papers.

In the sentencing document, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck stated, “Law enforcement officials do not object to the [five-year sentence] recommendation according to the prosecuting attorney.”

The judge said he found the recommended five-year concurrent prison sentence to be appropriate.

By agreement, the defendant forfeited $2,870 to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to be used in a way consistent with law.

A Hillsboro woman has received a 24-month prison term for taking meth onto the premises of the Clinton County Jail.

Astasia A. Deaton, 30, of Hillsboro, conveyed meth onto jail grounds on Aug. 26, 2018. The offense is a felony of the third degree.

The 24-month prison sentence was agreed upon and recommended by both sides as part of their negotiated resolution of the case. Rudduck stated he independently found the term of prison “appropriate and necessary to fulfill the purposes and principles of felony sentencing.”

Court papers state that on Dec. 14, 2018, the defendant showed up at her pretrial hearing and then tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Earlier in December, on Dec. 5, 2018, Deaton tested positive for amphetamine, meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. She said she used illegal substances prior to being incarcerated, but denied use of illegal substances while incarcerated, according to a court paper.

In more Clinton County Common Pleas sentencings:

• Matthew L. Fulton, 33, of Wilmington, convicted originally of breaking and entering, had his term of community controls revoked. He was then given an 11-month prison sentence, and granted time credit for 297 days spent in incarceration. The defendant will serve the remaining 33 days of his prison term in the county jail. He also must pay restitution to the B&E victim.

• Hiawatha D. Baker, 45, of Wilmington, convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, received a suspended six-month jail sentence (with credit granted for 60 days already served). She was placed on a two-year term of community controls, and the contraband was forfeited.

• Beronica Schmitz, 22, of Wilmington, convicted of aggravated possession of drugs and failing to appear for court, was put on a two-year term of community controls and is required to take part in the STAR Community Justice Center programming. The defendant received a six-month jail sentence with credit for 118 days spent in jail. The contraband was forfeited.

• Russell J. Ramsden II, 35, of Wilmington, convicted of improper handling of a firearm, received a suspended six-month jail term (with credit for 11 days served). He was put on community controls for two years, fined $500, and he must forfeit the 9mm weapon and ammunition to law enforcement.

• Anthony B. Brannon, 25, of Reesville, convicted of aggravated possession of drugs and failing to appear for court, received a six-month jail sentence (with credit for 50 days served), and he must take part in the STAR Community Justice Center as one condition in his two-year term of community controls. He must forfeit the contraband.

• Ashtyn Montgomery, 21, of Greenfield, convicted of failing to notify authorities of an address change, was placed on community controls for two years. He was given a six-month jail term (with credit for one day served). According to the Clerk of Courts website, the defendant was released from the custody of the sheriff.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

