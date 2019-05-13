Friends of the Blanchester Public Library sets book sale

BLANCHESTER — The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library will hold its spring book sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18.

The sale, held in the library’s meeting room, continues during library hours – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday – through May 25.

Sale items include magazines (25 cents) paperback books (50 cents), hardcover books and music CDs ($1), books on CD and videos ($2) and DVDs. Single DVDs cost $3, with multi-disc sets $5.

Anyone still wishing to donate items for the book sale may drop them off at the library.

The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library is a non-profit organization that helps support the library. Membership forms are available at the library. For more information, contact the library at 937-783-3585.